WESTFIELD, Ind. – Training camp rosters are written in pencil, not pen.

The Indianapolis Colts continued to tweak their roster Wednesday by signing veteran wide receiver Amari Rodgers and waiving wideout Jimmy King.

It’s the latest shuffling of personnel since camp opened and isn’t likely the last. Among recent additions was running back Toriano Clinton, the University of Indianapolis standing, who was signed after veteran back Zack Moss suffered a broken arm Monday.

Rodgers was a 2021 third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers who has enjoyed moderate success in 32 games with the Packers and Houston Texans. He has 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. Rodgers has been a heavier contributor as a kick returner with a 7.6 average on 40 punt returns and an 18.9 average on 17 kickoff returns.

Rodgers was with the Texans for the final six games of last season and finished with 12 catches for 154 yards and one TD.

About Shaq

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley gave Shaquille Leonard a positive grade as the Colts’ All-Pro linebacker works his way back from a second back surgery. Leonard participated in the team’s first camp workout on July 26 and has been active in each subsequent practice.

He was limited to three games and 74 defensive snaps in 2022.

“Mentally, I mean, very engaged,’’ Bradley said Wednesday. “We’re seeing firsthand his depth and knowledge of the game. Sometimes he just senses things and plays the way he sees it on the field, and we’re giving him the freedom to do that because of the trust he has built.

“That’s the mental part. Physically, he has really challenged himself. He knows the level and the standard of what his play should look like and he sees the steps that are getting closer and closer to that.

“We’re offering him a little grace as he gets through this and he works through it, but he wants to play at that level right now, and it’s coming. It’s definitely coming.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.