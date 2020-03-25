Colts sign Warren Central, Notre Dame product Sheldon Day

CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive tackle Sheldon Day #96 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates sacking quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 30, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – DeForest Buckner won’t be alone when acclimating himself with the Indianapolis Colts, and the newest addition won’t need a crash course on his environment.

The team has signed defensive tackle Sheldon Day, Buckner’s running mate the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The financial details of the one-year contract were not immediately known.

Day, 25, is a product of Warren Central High School and Notre Dame.

The Colts acquired Buckner, the 49ers’ 2016 first-round draft pick, in a trade that was finalized March 18. He’s expected to be a defensive cornerstone moving forward.

Wednesday, they added depth to the interior rotation. Day joins a defensive line group that includes Buckner, Justin Houston, Denico Autry, Grover Stewart, Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

The 6-1, 294 pounder has appeared in 56 regular-season games, two as a starter, since being selected by Jacksonville in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. In two-plus seasons in San Francisco, Day appeared in 34 games, including two starts last season.

Day also started alongside Buckner in Super Bowl LIV when San Francisco dropped a 31-20 decision to Kansas City.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.