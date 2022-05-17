INDIANAPOLIS – There’s depth, and there’s proven depth.

Phillip Lindsay is the latter.

Always looking to improve depth all along the roster, the Indianapolis Colts are adding Phillip Lindsay to their loaded running backs room, according to his agent, Michael McCartney.

Lindsay, 27, is coming off unproductive 2021 when he spent time with Houston and Miami, but has a Pro Bowl selection and two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume.

Undrafted out of Colorado in 2018, he was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie with the Denver Broncos on the strength of 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. Lindsay followed that up with 1,011 yards and seven TDs in ’19. He also displayed his pass-catching skills in his first seasons in Denver with 70 receptions for 437 yards and one TD.

Toe, hip and knee injuries limited Lindsay to eight games and 502 yards on 118 carries in 2020.

Unsigned by Denver following ’20, he was with the Houston Texans for 10 games and the Miami Dolphins for four more last year. He managed a combined 249 yards on 88 carries (2.8 per attempt).

Lindsay joins a Colts’ running back room that features one of the NFL’s best tandems: Taylor and Hines.

Taylor is coming off the most prolific season by a running back in team history. He was a unanimous first-team All-Pro after leading the league in rushing with a franchise-record 1,811 yards, and also led the league with 2,171 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 1,169 yards as a rookie.

Hines is one of the league’s most versatile backs. In four seasons, he’s rushed for 1,169 yards and nine TDs and added 1,537 yards and seven TDs on 210 receptions.

Lindsay’s main competition for a roster spot should come from Deon Jackson, signed as an undrafted free agent last season. Jackson managed 31 yards on just 13 carries as a rookie.

The Colts also recently signed three undrafted rookie running backs: Oregon’s C.J. Verdell, Florida International’s D’Vonte Price and Washington State’s Max Borghi.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter at @ColtsBlueZone.