Colts snap losing streak to Patriots with 27-17 win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 18: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts snapped an eight-game losing streak to the rival Patriots, beating New England 27-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

The Patriots rallied from a 20-0 deficit to cut it to 20-17 late in the fourth quarter before Jonathan Taylor broke a 67-yard run for a touchdown to seal the game.

The win improves the Colts’ record to 8-6 and keeps them in an AFC wildcard spot. It’s the Patriots first loss since October 17.

The Colts scored first on a creative play design. Jonathan Taylor took the direct snap, handed it off to Carson Wentz, who flipped it to Nyheim Hines. The speedy back took it into the end zone for an eight-yard TD.

Indianapolis added to its lead with another big special teams play. Matthew Adams blocked Jake Bailey’s punt and E.J. Speed recovered for the touchdown. It’s Speed’s second score off of a blocked punt his season.

The Colts led 17-0 at halftime.

Danny Pinter started at center for the second straight game after Ryan Kelly was ruled out earlier on Saturday because of personal reasons.

The Colts play on Saturday again next week. They’ll meet one of the NFC’s best, the Cardinals in Arizona on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on CBS4.