Colts sweep Texans on season with 27-20 victory

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in two weeks, the Colts recovered a Texans fumble with seconds remaining to seal the win over Houston.

Indianapolis completed a season sweep of the Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium on a final score of 27-20.

The game had the looks of a blowout when the first quarter ended with a 14-0 Indianapolis lead. However, the Colts did not reach the endzone again until late in the fourth quarter, allowing Houston to close the gap.

After having to settle for a pair of third quarter field goals, Philip Rivers and the offense found themselves in a tie game with 7:25 left. He would lead them on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that including a conversion on 4th and 1 and a 41-yard completion to T.Y. Hilton on 2nd and 20 from Houston’s 44 yard line.

Receiver Zach Pascal muscled his way into the paint from 3 yards out to put Indianapolis up 27-20. But with 1:47 still on the clock, Deshaun Watson had a shot at redemption.

Flashback to December 6 when these two teams met in Houston. In dramatic fashion, Watson led his team to the Colts’ 2 yard line down 26-20. But with 1:28 remaining, the Texans fumbled the quarterback-center exchange, and Indianapolis recovered the ball to secure the win.

Back to present day as Watson again had the ball with an opportunity to win the game. The franchise quarterback orchestrated another drive that threatened to tie the score at least. On 4th and 5 from Indianapolis’ 15, Watson completed a pass over the middle to Keke Coutee, who made a dash toward the endzone.

As Coutee approached the goal line, Darius Leonard would save the day. The All-Pro linebacker knocked the ball out from behind, and scrum for the pigskin ensued. Bobby Okereke emerged from under the sea of bodies with the ball, handing Houston another heartbreaking loss.

In addition to his forced fumble, Leonard finished with a game-high 12 total tackles. DeForest Buckner — who was questionable to play after injuring his ankle during practice — also put forth a standout effort with 3 sacks and a forced fumble.

On offense, Rivers continued his efficient play by completing 22 of 28 passes for 228 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. His top target was Pascal, who caught 5 passes for 79 yards and 2 scores.

Jonathan Taylor was a force on the ground with 83 yards and a TD on 16 rush attempts. The rookie now has four straight games with 80-plus rushing yards.

Indy now advances to 10-4 and has won five of their last six games. The Colts’ playoff push continues next week with a trip to Pittsburgh to play the AFC North leading Steelers.

