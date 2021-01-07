Colts’ Taylor, Buckner earn monthly awards for strong finish to regular season

INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of Indianapolis Colts have been singled out for strong finishes to the regular season.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for December and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner AFC Defensive Player of the Month. It’s the first such recognition for either player.

In weeks 13-17, Taylor piled up 651 yards and seven touchdowns on 97 carries (6.7 average). In the regular-season finale against Jacksonville, the team’s second-round draft pick generated 253 yards, a franchise record and tied for the second-highest total by a league rookie.

As a rookie, Taylor finished with 1,160 yards, third-best in the league.

Buckner collected 18 tackles, 7 sacks, six tackles for loss and one forced fumble during weeks 13-17. He had three games with 2 sacks.

Buckner’s team-leading 9.5 sacks are a franchise record for a tackle.