INDIANAPOLIS – It looks like the Indianapolis Colts will have to shut star running back Jonathan Taylor down for the rest of the season.

An injury forced Taylor to leave Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and NFL.com first reported news of Taylor’s injury earlier Monday morning.

The Colts will hold a team medical meeting Monday afternoon. A source said the team expected the injury to bring an end to Taylor’s season. Rapoport reported it was “highly unlikely” Taylor would play another down this year. The Colts have three games remaining.

Running backs Deon Jackson and Zack Moss carried the load for the Colts after Taylor’s early exit against Minnesota and are expected to continue to do so.

An ankle injury forced Taylor miss three games earlier this year. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, Taylor has been limited to 861 yards and just 4 rushing touchdowns in 2022, slowed by injuries and an inconsistent offensive line. His yards per carry average dipped to 4.5, below his 2020 (5.0) and 2021 (5.5) marks.

It’s a far cry from last season, when Taylor piled up 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns during his breakout year.

The Colts (4-9-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) in a Monday Night Football showdown on Dec. 26.