INDIANAPOLIS — Colts fans who can’t make it out to Las Vegas for the draft can still get their party on here in Indianapolis!

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting a free “Day Two Draft Party,” presented by Bud Light. The party starts at 7 p.m. Friday when round 2 of the draft gets rolling and will take place at Kilroy’s Broad Ripple, located at 831 Broad Ripple Ave. Fans must be 21 or older.

The celebration will feature live draft coverage with “Voice of the Colts” Matt Taylor and former coach Rick Venturi on The Fan (107.5 FM), WIBC (93.1 FM) and the Colts Mobile App. There will also be Colts giveaways, drink specials and more.

7 p.m. – End of Round 3: Live draft coverage

7–9 p.m.: Appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders

7:30–8:30 p.m.: Autographs and photos with former Colts lineman Joe Reitz

As things stand, the Colts will be merely spectators on Thursday when round 1 of the draft begins. Indy has two selections on Friday, picks 42 overall (round 2) and 73 (round 3). Rounds 4-7 begin at noon on Saturday. Indianapolis has five picks on day three.

GIVEAWAYS

Tuesday through Saturday, fans will have a chance at various Colts prizes. @ColtsEvents will post the prizes on its Twitter and Instagram accounts, and those who retweet the post will be automatically registered for a chance to win. Winners will be announced each day:

Tuesday, April 26: Robert Mathis bobblehead and T-shirt

Wednesday, April 27: From Gold Teeth to Gold Jacket, the autobiography of Hall of Fame Colts running back Edgerrin James.

Thursday, April 28: Peyton Manning & Edgerrin James Hall of Fame bobbleheads

Friday, April 29: Quenton Nelson #56 autographed football

Saturday, April 30: Kenny Moore II #23 autographed football

