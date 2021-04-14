Colts to host virtual fundraiser for mental health awareness with help from past, present team icons

INDIANAPOLIS– The Irsay family and Indianapolis Colts announced an upcoming four-day virtual fundraiser to support “Kicking The Stigma,” an Irsay family initiative meant to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove shame that can be associated with the illnesses.

The initiative will be announced during a virtual press conference at at 1:30 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream of it in this story.

“Unlike other disorders of the body, many are reluctant to step forward to get help because of the shame and stigma that has long been attached to mental health,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “The Colts and my family commit today and moving forward to ‘Kicking The Stigma’ surrounding mental health and encouraging our friends, fans and neighbors who are struggling to seek the help they need.”

The Irsays already have released a 60-second public service video – it has been shown locally and nationally – that features Jim Irsay, Kalen Jackson and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. The family also has committed more than $4 million in the past year to expand mental health treatment in Indiana, including Indiana University Health, Ascension St. Vincent Stress Center and Suburban North Club.

The event will take place May 3-6 and will kick off National Mental Health Awareness Month. Each day will feature a different theme:

A roundtable hosted by Carson Daly of NBC’s The Today Show and The Voice, with NFL players Darius Leonard (Colts), Hayden Hurst (Atlanta Falcons) and Solomon Thomas (Las Vegas Raiders) and Darren Waller (Raiders) sharing their personal experiences with mental health.

An online auction with unique experiences with or signed memorabilia from actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan; former Colts Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, Edgerrin James, Reggie Wayne and Jeff Saturday; Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich; and current Colts Carson Wentz and Leonard.

Unique digital and social content and story sharing, featuring testimonials and messages from Oscar-winning writer and director Cameron Crowe; actor Rob Lowe; actor and comedian Mike Epps; as well as Frank & Linda Reich, Manning, Dungy, Daly and others.

“I’m honored to join the Colts and the Irsay family in their Kicking The Stigma initiative,” Carson Daly said. “Mental health advocacy is a cause I feel passionately about and removing the stigma associated with mental health illnesses and disorders is imperative.

“I’m thrilled to see an NFL team make an impact in this space, and I’m also proud to serve with [Colts vice chair & owner] Kalen Jackson as board members for Project Healthy Minds, an organization dedicated to confronting the mental health crisis,” Daly added. “We want to normalize the mental health conversation, educate and support individuals who might be struggling with a mental health disorder, but are hesitant to seek help.”

The funds raised during the virtual event will go toward a new Kicking the Stigma Fund, which will be used to help grow programming by Mental Health America (MHA) Indiana, NAMI Greater Indianapolis, Project Healthy Minds and Bring Change to Mind.

The funds will also go towards grants to help Indiana-based nonprofits that work in the area of mental health.

The effort was influenced by the annual NFL “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, which allows players and coaches to wear specially-painted cleats during a game highlighting a nonprofit or cause of their choice. This year, Irsay and Colts Vice Chairs/Owners Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Kalen Jackson participated and wore shoes bringing awareness to common mental disorders.

You can read more about Kicking The Stigma here.