Colts to Ryan Kelly: Take all the time you need

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) warms up on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – There is no timetable for Ryan Kelly’s return to the Indianapolis Colts.

The team’s Pro Bowl center missed Saturday’s win over the New England Patriots because of a personal matter. He and wife Emma are mourning the passing of their infant daughter, Mary Kate.

Kelly did not practice Tuesday.

“Just continuing to have daily communication with him,’’ coach Frank Reich said. “What we’ve said to Ryan is ‘Take all the time you need. We’re 100% behind you and Emma. One hundred percent we’re here to support you, and when you’re ready to take that step, then we’re right here’.”

“I’m not going to push that. As far as I know, it could be tomorrow, it could be a week from now. Whatever it is, we’re 100% behind him. These situations, as I think we all know, in life there is no perfect formula for how to handle these situations. Everybody has to go through their process as a family, the mourning and the healing steps that it takes.’’

Until Kelly returns, Danny Pinter will start at center.

Honor for Hilton

T.Y. Hilton has been selected the Colts’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award by his teammates. The veteran wideout has dealt with a variety of injuries this season, and missed the first five games after undergoing neck surgery to address a disc issue.

“Everyone knows that T.Y. is the man around here,’’ Reich said. “On and off the field he’s an impact player, a great leader, just raises and elevates everybody’s game around he’s around.”

“He’s overcome a lot in his live and his career here. Couldn’t be more proud of T.Y. as our captain and our leader.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.