SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 16: DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a sack of Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a rare bold move, Chris Ballard has reinforced the Indianapolis Colts’ defense. He’s also backing up big talk with his owner’s deep pockets.

The team has acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, a 2016 first-round draft pick, from the San Francisco 49ers for the 13th overall pick in the April NFL Draft. In a corresponding move, Ballard signed Buckner to a five-year extension worth $21 million per season.

That automatically makes Buckner – a 6’7″, 300-pounder who turns 26 on Tuesday – the NFL’s second highest-paid defensive tackle — behind the Rams’ Aaron Donald — and one of the highest-paid defensive players.

The deal comes a day after the Colts re-signed Anthony Castonzo to a two-year, $33 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackle.

Consider it a two-fisted example of Ballard reinforcing his roster-building priorities. During last month’s NFL Scouting Combine, he smiled when asked about the importance of addressing the Colts’ offensive line even though all five starters would be returning.

“Always. I mean, y’all obsess about wideouts,’’ said Ballard. “I obsess about o-line and d-line.

“Our d-line played good last year. They didn’t play bad. But I’m always going to obsess with the front. I just believe that’s how you win and that’s how you have sustained success over time.

“I believe in building from the inside out.’’

Buckner has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier interior presences since the 49ers selected him with the 7th overall pick in 2017.

He’s been durable – he’s started 47 of 48 games – and productive. Buckner has 28.5 career sacks, including 19.5 the last two seasons, along with 74 quarterback hits and 38 tackles for a loss. He’s also forced four fumbles.

Last season, Buckner was an instrumental component in San Francisco’s No. 2-ranked defense. He finished with 62 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14 QB hits and nine tackles for loss.

The bold move leaves the Colts without a first-round draft pick for the second straight season. If that remains the case, it would mark the first time in franchise history it hasn’t had a first-round pick in consecutive seasons.

In 2019, Ballard traded the 26th overall pick to Washington for its second-round pick (46th overall) and a 2020 second-round pick. He then traded the 46th overall pick to Cleveland for the Browns’ second-rounder (49 overall) and fifth-rounder (144).

