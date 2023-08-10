WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts training camp practice for Thursday scheduled for 10 a.m. has moved indoors due to recent heavy rain, according to the organization.

The team said only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance would receive a wristband to watch practice inside the Events Center.

Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Doors will not open before 9:45 a.m.

All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter.

No re-entry will be permitted.

The team said the first 750 fans will also receive complimentary parking in Lot C. Due to space constraints, the team will not hold autograph sessions before or after practice.

Colts City will also be closed, and no concessions will be available in the Events Center. Complimentary bottled water will be provided, but outside food and drink are prohibited.