Colts’ Tyquan Lewis likely done for season after injuring knee during interception return

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) is taken off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most notable plays of Tyquan Lewis’ four-year career likely was his final play of the season.

The Indianapolis Colts fear their veteran defensive lineman suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee after intercepting his first career pass in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. The team is awaiting results of a magnetic resonance imaging test to determine the severity of the injury, but the worst-case scenario is expected.

Lewis intercepted Ryan Tannehill’s pass in the second quarter, but stumbled and lost a fumble on the return. He immediately grabbed his right knee as players from both teams scrambled for the football.

Lewis remained on the ground while trainers tended to him, then a cart was brought out to take him to the locker room.

To complicate matters, the 2018 second-round draft pick is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Lewis was in the midst of an impactful game. Along with the interception, he sacked Tannehill on the previous play.

In four seasons, Lewis has appeared in 41 games with 11 starts. He has 52 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and the one interception.

Lewis is the second 2018 second-round pick – each from Ohio State – to suffer a serious injury in the past three games while making a significant play.

In the week 6 win over the Houston Texans, wideout Parris Campbell sustained a foot injury that required surgery while catching a 51-yard touchdown pass.