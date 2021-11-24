Countdown to Indy Fuel "All You Can Eat," night
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 180 ‘Can Colts Stay Hot vs Brady and Bucs?’

Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Can the Indianapolis Colts keep it rolling with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town?

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including two Colts advancing in their journey to make the Hall of Fame.

The crew then discusses injuries (26:50), breaks down this Buccaneers team (36:42), details keys to the game (50:45) and makes predictions (1:00:10).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Monday as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game.

