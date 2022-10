INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts play their third divisional game in the first four weeks of the season when they host the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

If they’re going to win the AFC South for the first time since 2014, a win is critical after tying the Texans in the opener and being shut out by the Jaguars in week two.

IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson joins Chris Hagan live from the sideline during “Blue Zone” with his keys to the game.