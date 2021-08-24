Colts waive Pineiro as Blankenship retains kicking job

Indianapolis Colts kicker Eddy Pineiro (5) celebrates his winning field goal with holder Rigoberto Sanchez during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The kicking competition is over for the Indianapolis Colts.

Second-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship kept his starting job, staving off a challenge from Eddy Pineiro.

The team waived Pineiro Tuesday morning. Pineiro didn’t miss a kick in preseason action and will likely catch on with another NFL team.

He connected on go-ahead kicks during the Colts’ preseason victories over Carolina (30 yards) and Minnesota (28 yards). In the preseason, Pineiro was 4 for 4 on field goals with a long of 50 yards and also hit his only extra point attempt.

Pineiro signed with the team in May. He’s played in 16 career NFL games with the Chicago Bears (2019-2020) and Raiders (2018). For his career, he has converted 23 of 28 field goals and 27 of 29 extra points.

The Raiders originally signed him as a free agent in May 2018.