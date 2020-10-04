Colts win 3rd straight beating Bears 19-11

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Mo Alie-Cox #81 of the Indianapolis Colts dives over Jaylon Johnson #33 of the Chicago Bears to score a touchdown at Soldier Field on October 04, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Colts snapped a six-game road losing streak beating the Bears 19-11 Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Colts’ defense held the Bears to 254 total yards, while the offense did just enough to secure the team’s third straight win.

Special teams’ standout Jordan Glasgow delivered the first big play of the game. The rookie tipped a Pat O’Donnell punt early in the first quarter. The 18-yard punt set the Colts up in good field position.

Philip Rivers took advantage leading the team on a quick six-play, 53-yards scoring drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mo Alie-Cox to go up 7-0.

Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship went four-for-four on field goals, connecting from 21-, 30-, 44-and 30-yards.

All-pro linebacker Darius Leonard left the game in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return.

The Colts (3-1) now travel to Cleveland next week to take on the Browns (3-1) at 4:25 p.m.