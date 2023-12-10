INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-14, on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. The loss snapped Indy’s four-game winning streak.

The loss hurts the Colts’ playoff chances. Indianapolis is in a battle with Cincinnati and several others in the AFC for a wild card berth. Both teams are now 7-6 with Cincinnati holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Bengals jumped out to a 14-0 lead behind a Chase Brown 54-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jake Browning and a Joe Mixon 1-yard TD run.

The Colts rallied before halftime with two touchdowns in 25 seconds. Quarterback Gardner Minshew connected with tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a 2-yard score on a fourth-and-goal situation. Then, Ronnie Harrison Jr. intercepted Browning and returned it 36 yards for a TD. Minshew hit wideout Michael Pittman Jr. for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14.

The third quarter belonged to Cincinnati as Browning found tight end Tanner Hudson for an 11-yard touchdown, and then ran one in himself for a one-yard TD to go back up by two scores.

The Bengals tacked on a 32-yard Evan McPherson field goal in the fourth quarter after Colts’ returner Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt because Ameer Speed bumped into him as he was trying to field the ball.

The muffed punt was one of several miscues on specials teams as kicker Matt Gay missed a 38-yard field goal off the left upright and an extra point wide left.

McPherson added a late 35-yard field goal to provide the final margin.

Minshew finished 26-for-39 for 240 yards, one TD and one interception, while Browning went 18-of-24 for 275 yards, two TDs and one pick.

The Colts now return home to host the Steelers on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. on CBS4.