Colts’ workouts include kicker Matt Gay

Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are at least exploring possible roster options, whether for the active roster or the practice squad.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the team will put kicker Matt Gay and three running backs through workouts this week. The latter group includes veteran Lamar Miller.

Free-agent workouts are a part of every team’s weekly routine. Chris Ballard always is looking for possible upgrades, whether on an immediate basis or to address future concerns.

The decision to at least look at Gay is interesting, but it’s not believed the Colts are wavering after heading into the season with undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship rather than Chase McLaughlin.

In Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville, Blankenship converted 38- and 25-yard field goals and two PATs, but yanked a 30-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright.

Gay was a 2019 fifth-round pick of Tampa Bay who converted 27-of-35 field goals and 43-of-48 PATs as a rookie. The Buccaneers waived him in September and kept veteran Ryan Succop.

The interest in reinforcing the running backs room – perhaps with a practice squad addition – comes after veteran Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury at Jacksonville.

Miller, 29, had rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns during a seven-year career that includes four years with Miami and three with Houston. He missed the 2019 after tearing an ACL.

The Colts also are expected to work out running backs Benny LeMay and Darius Jackson.

