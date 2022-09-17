INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts announced on Saturday afternoon that Michael Pittman Jr. will not play in Sunday’s game when the Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittman was a limited participant in the team’s practice on Wednesday, but was kept from practicing on Thursday and Friday due to a quad injury.

The third-year wide receiver had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Colts’ season-opening tie with the Houston Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m.