Colts wrap up signing draft class with Granson, Ehlinger deals

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have completed the business of signing their draft class.

The team signed its final two picks: tight end Kylen Granson (round 4) and quarterback Sam Ehlinger (round 6).

Under the NFL’s rookie wage scale, Granson’s four-year contract is worth $4.186 million with a $706,368 signing bonus while Ehlinger’s four-year deal is worth $3.61 million with a $130,708 signing bonus.

The team previously signed defensive end Kwity Paye (round 1), defensive end Dayo Ogeyingbo (round 2), safety Shawn Davis (round 5), wide receiver Mike Strachan (round 7) and offensive lineman Will Fries (round 7). The value of their four-year deals; Paye’s includes a fifth-year option as a first-round draft pick:

Paye: $13,644,862, $7.28 million signing bonus.

$13,644,862, $7.28 million signing bonus. Odeyingbo: $6,177,534, $1.85 million signing bonus.

$6,177,534, $1.85 million signing bonus. Davis: $3,787,336, $307,336 signing bonus.

$3,787,336, $307,336 signing bonus. Strachan: $3,594,832, $114,832 signing bonus.

$3,594,832, $114,832 signing bonus. Fries: $3,565,376, $85,376 signing bonus.

