INDIANAPOLIS – At some point, there’s always the look.

It’s not mean-spirited, but it’s a look nonetheless.

It’s one of those glances aimed at reminding everyone Zack Moss has been here before.

He’s been the 20-carry-per-game guy. He’s been the featured running back.

With Jonathan Taylor expected to miss the next few games after undergoing surgery on his right thumb Tuesday, Moss again slips seamlessly into that role in the Indianapolis Colts’ offense starting with Sunday’s road test against the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s the same approach,’’ Moss said. “When you get to this level, everyone has a role at the end of the day no matter if you’re the guy who is taking 60 snaps or a guy who is taking 30, or a guy going out on special teams.

“We all have a role.’’

Since being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2020 draft, Moss has appeared in 48 games with eight starts. He’s handled more than 10 carries just 17 times.

But with Taylor out, that workload clearly will increase.

Is Moss prepared for a heavier workload?

The look.

“I mean, I started three straight years in college,’’ said the former Utah standout. “So, it’s like I know what it is to take every snap, right? When I got to Buffalo, I didn’t have to do that. I was like, ‘All right, whatever.’

“You just prepare so when it’s time to go out there and do what you do, it’s what we do every day. We play ball. It’s not that hard.’’

The Colts acquired Moss in a November 2022 trade that sent Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. He was projected to be a complement to Taylor, their unquestioned offensive cornerstone.

But then Taylor was placed on the injured reserve list in late December with a lingering injury to his right ankle. Next, he missed the first four games this season while completing his rehab from January surgery. And now, he’s dealing with a broken thumb.

The run game has remained vibrant with Moss: No. 11 in yards per game (121.4), No. 14 in yards per attempt (4.3).

During an eight-game stretch spanning the final four games of 2022 and weeks 2-5 of this season – Moss missed the opener with a broken forearm – he was one of the NFL’s most productive backs: 779 yards and four touchdowns on 158 attempts. Those are per-game averages of 19.8 carries and 97.4 yards per game. He averaged 4.9 per attempt.

In his last 14 games, which includes a greatly diminished role the last three games once Taylor was fully back – 16 rushes, 83 yards – Moss has rushed for 1,006 yards and six TDs. He’s averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and posted his three career 100-yard games.

That includes a career-best 165 yards and two TDs – one a career-long 56-yarder – in the Colts’ week 5 win over the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

His team-best 672 yards rank No. 10 in the league.

Yes, he’s been here before. At Utah, Moss was the first player in school history with three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He handled 712 carries in 45 games, including 235 as a senior.

Moss admitted the possibility of notching his first NFL 1,000-yard season “is out there.’’

“But I think all those hypothetical things come with team success,’’ he said. “Right now is about handling this week, going out there with a divisional opponent. Going to their home where they play a lot better at home and obviously now our second time playing them.

“We did some things the first time, which I’m sure they don’t want to happen again . . . we’ve got a chance to do some special things this season and we’ve got another step to take.’’

No one should diminish the enormity of Taylor’s absence. He’s one of the team’s offensive cornerstones.

But the Colts take comfort in being able to turn to Moss. He’ll be backup up by Trey Sermon.

“Obviously losing JT hurts,’’ linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “But man, having Zack don’t hurt. You get what I’m sayin’?

“Having him out there playing is always a great thing.’’

The 5-9, 205-pound Moss lacks Taylor’s breakaway speed, but has churned six runs of at least 20 yards – that’s tied for second-most in the league – including the 56-yarder against Tennessee and a 41-yarder against New Orleans.

“I think he’s very nimble,’’ coach Shane Steichen said. “Like when he’s going through, he’s very patient. He sees it, he presses the holes and then when he does get out in space, he is able to break tackles and create those explosives, which is awesome to see.

“He’s been awesome for us all year, and obviously excited for him for these next, however long.’’

Injury update

Center Ryan Kelly cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return to the lineup against the Titans. He missed the win over Tampa Bay after suffering a concussion against New England in Germany.

It’s the second concussion Kelly has had this season and third that has forced him to miss time during his eight-year career. Kelly missed two games earlier this season and five in 2017.

Cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and Taylor (thumb) have been ruled out.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.