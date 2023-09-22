INDIANAPOLIS – Since the invention of the NFL’s Concussion Protocol in 2011, the league’s process of identifying concussions has continually evolved. The protocol became headline news in Indianapolis this week as Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and starting center Ryan Kelly both self-reported concussions in the team’s win against the Texans. Both players are now set to miss the coming game in Baltimore.

Writer Will Carroll of FanBuzz joined FOX59’s Dave Griffiths on Football Friday Night to break down the next steps the NFL may take to amplify its recognition of concussions in the future.