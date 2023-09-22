INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson is out and Gardner Minshew II in.

Shane Steichen ruled out Richardson, the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback, and center Ryan Kelly for Sunday’s game at Baltimore. Both remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol and missed a third straight practice Friday.

Steichen noted Richardson and Kelly are “progressing,’’ but neither made the necessary advancement through protocol. He declined to speculate whether either will be available for the Oct. 1 meeting the with Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With Richardson out, Minshew makes his 25th career start, but just the fifth in the past three seasons. Wesley French probably steps in for Kelly.

Minshew replaced Richardson in the second quarter of the Colts’ 31-20 win over the Texans and kept the team moving. He directed touchdown drives on his first two possessions as Indy settled into a 28-10 halftime lead. Minshew completed 19-of-23 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown.

In his five-year career, Minshew has appeared in 34 games with 24 starts. He’s 8-16 as a starter, but is 1-10 in his last 11 starts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.