INDIANAPOLIS – There are consensus prime positions when building an NFL roster.

Quarterback.

Left tackle.

Edge pass rusher.

And then there’s every other position. Align them as you see fit.

Somewhere down that list are the outliers, which is based on how the position has been treated in the NFL draft.

Two would be guard and safety.

Each position figures to be prioritized in differing fashions in the coming months.

First, there’s Quenton Nelson, who smashed the blueprint for guards when the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the 6th overall pick in 2018. He’s one of just seven pure collegiate guards taken with a top-10 pick in the past three decades, and the first snatched in the top-6 since New Orleans took Jim Dombroski No. 6. In 1986.

It was one of those rare no-brainer choices for general manager Chris Ballard.

“God just made him a little different than he did the rest of us,’’ he said after the draft, adding he could “feel’’ Nelson’s presence as he walked past him at Notre Dame’s Pro Day.

Nelson has spent four seasons validating Ballard’s decision. He’s been All-Pro each year, including a first-team selection each of his first three seasons, and has helped alter the culture of the offensive line room.

Next up for Nelson is a contract extension that could make him the highest-paid offensive lineman – lineman, not just guard – in NFL history. The high-water mark at guard has been set by Washington’s Brandon Scherff ($18 million per season), Cleveland’s Joel Bitonio ($16 million) and Kansas City’s Joe Thuney ($16 million). The top left tackles – San Francisco’s Trent Williams, Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari and Houston’s Laremy Tunsil – average $22-23 million per year.

Shortly after the Colts’ season ended, Ballard insisted the team will “work through’’ extension talks this offseason.

“Look, Quenton’s a Colt,’’ he said. “Want him to be a Colt long term.’’

During last week’s NFL Scouting Combine, Ballard reiterated “we’re gonna want Quenton to be here. He’s that important.’’

He elaborated on Nelson’s value during an appearance on the “Dan Dakich Show’’ because of “what he brings on a daily basis.’’

“Some players add value just by their influence,’’ Ballard said. “Who they are, what they are, what they are in the locker room, what they stand for.

“And Q means that.’’

Second in the discussion is another Notre Dame standout: Kyle Hamilton. He’s 6-4 and 220 pounds of run-and-hit-and-cover.

And he’s a safety. Or in the words of New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, Hamilton’s a “unicorn.’’

There are times, he reasoned, you discard the history of the draft and positional priorities and all the rest.

There are times you take the absolute best player, even if he’s a safety or a guard.

“Obviously there are premium positions when you look at quarterback and edge rusher and corner and the offensive line,’’ Saleh said during a Zoom conference call during the Scouting Combine. “Those are the easy ones to check off.

“But you can never say no to a unicorn and someone who has a tremendous talent and clearly the best possible player you can take at that time. You never want to be stubborn to your thought process.’’

When it comes to taking a safety, guard or other so-called non-premium position with a lottery pick, “if he’s worthy of it, it will definitely be a discussion,’’ Saleh said.

Hamilton is right smack dab in the middle of the pre-draft discussion as someone worthy of lottery-pick discussion.

Similar to Nelson in 2018, he’s a consensus top-5 prospect in the draft regardless of position. Many mock drafts have slotted him to the Houston Texans at No. 3 or Saleh’s Jets at No. 4.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is one of those projecting Hamilton to the Jets.

“Because I know you’re thinking it: No, this is not too high to take a safety,’’ Kiper wrote. “Not a safety like Hamilton, who can make a massive impact against the run and pass. Hamilton is a versatile playmaker who will make a defense better on Day 1.’’

Perhaps, but Hamilton being taken early in round 1 goes against the grain as much as Nelson’s situation in ‘18.

He would be just the 10th safety selected with a top-10 pick since 2000. The last safety taken 4th overall? Eric Turner by Cleveland in 1991. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Eric Berry 5th overall in 2010.

“You take the best player available,’’ said Jets’ GM Joe Douglas. “And we’ve had a lot of success being around that mindset and that philosophy. And if there’s a player regardless of position that we feel can come in here and be that type of difference-maker, we need to talk and have that discussion.’’

NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah is convinced Hamilton is that type of prospect. The fact he’s a safety be damned.

“To me there’s a real debate going on around the league about just how high you take safeties,’’ he said. “I’m a little more biased in favor of them.’’

Along with being a former scout with three NFL teams, Jeremiah serves as the color analyst for the radio station covering the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s witnessed the impact of Derwin James, who was taken 17th overall by the Chargers in 2017, and saw Ed Reed’s influence during his time as a scout with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I don’t necessarily agree with the conventional wisdom on that, of how high you take a safety,’’ he said. “I think (Hamilton) is pretty unique. He’s so tall and long and rangy. This is a plug-and-play guy . . .’’

