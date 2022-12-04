INDIANAPOLIS – The Cowboys dominated the final 15 minutes of the game and beat the Colts 54-19 on Sunday night in Dallas, handing Indianapolis its second straight loss in prime time.

The Colts made it 21-19 on a 15-yard Alec Pierce touchdown with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter before the Cowboys reeled off three touchdowns in a four-minute span.

Dak Prescott hit Michael Gallup for a three-yard touchdown, former Colts’ first round pick, Malik Hooker returned a Mo Alie-Cox fumble 38-yards for a score and Tony Pollard broke a 30-yard touchdown run to make it 40-19 in the blink of an eye.

Ezekiel Elliott added a four-yard touchdown and Malik Davis a 23-yard score to complete a 33-point fourth quarter.

Matt Ryan threw three interceptions and fumbled once to bring his season total to 17 turnovers. The Colts had five turnovers as a team.

The Colts scored first on a 52-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal. McLaughlin tied Adam Vinatieri with the most made field goals from 50-plus yards in a season with seven.

The defense appeared to keep the Cowboys out of the end zone on the ensuing drive, but Rodney Thomas didn’t bring CeeDee Lamb all the way to the ground on a third down and the wide receiver rolled over the rookie safety, breaking free for a touchdown.

The offense responded with one of its most explosive drives of the season. Ryan connected with Pierce for a 45-yard gain, then Ashton Dulin burnt standout cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 14-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

The teams exchanged punts before Dallas put together a six-play, 56-yard scoring drive capped by a Pollard two-yard touchdown run to regain the lead.

The Cowboys were looking to extend their lead when Stephon Gilmore intercepted Prescott at midfield and returned it to the Dallas 19. McLaughlin kicked his second field goal to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-13.

Indianapolis had the ball with time winding down in the first half when Hooker intercepted a deflected ball from Ryan. Prescott found Gallup for a 13-yard touchdown with 13-seconds left before halftime to make it 21-13.

The Colts now sit at 4-8-1 as they enter their bye week. They’ll have four games left when they return. They’ll visit the Vikings on Saturday, December 17 or Sunday, December 18.