INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be without one of their cornerstone players when training camp opens this week.

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is among four players placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). He’s joined by wide receiver Mike Strachan, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and safety Rodney McLeod. Rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson II was placed on the non-football injury list.

The Colts report Tuesday to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield for the start of training camp; rookies have already reported.

Players who open camp on PUP were not cleared for practice. As soon as a player gains medical clearance, he is removed from PUP and is allowed to take part in on-field activities.

Leonard’s inclusion is the most noteworthy, and expected.

The perennial All-Pro linebacker underwent surgery in June to address a back injury that was influencing calf and ankle injuries. Leonard required surgery on his left ankle last offseason, but still dealt with a balky ankle much of 2021.

Lewis, meanwhile, torn his right patellar tendon Oct. 31 against Tennessee.

McLeod and Strachan missed most if not all of the Colts’ offseason workouts with undisclosed injuries.

