Darius Leonard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates alongside teammate Nyheim Hines (21) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS – A busy night against the New England Patriots produced another award for Darius Leonard.

The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran linebacker has been named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in their 27-17 win over the Patriots Saturday night.

“He’s the best linebacker in football,’’ teammate DeForest Buckner said.

Against the Patriots, Leonard was one of the best players on the field.

He finished with 10 tackles, including eight solos, one interception, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He reached the 100-tackle mark for a fourth consecutive season.

This marks the fourth time Leonard has won the AFC’s weekly award and the first time since week 17 of last season.

It’s also the fifth time a Colt has been singled out this season. Leonard joins punter Rigoberto Sanchez (twice), linebacker E.J. Speed and running back Jonathan Taylor.

