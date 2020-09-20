Defense dominates as Colts beat Vikings 28-11

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts were able to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole by defeating the Minnesota Vikings 28-11 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts injected a heavy does of rookie running back Jonathan Taylor into the game plan Sunday as they picked up their first win of the season. Taylor ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries while adding two catches and nine yards receiving. He becomes the first Colts rookie to top 100 rushing yards since Vick Ballard in 2012.
Indianapolis’ defense dominated the Vikings by holding them to 11 points, 8 of which were scored late in the fourth quarter during “garbage time.” Minnesota managed just 175 total yards, and quarterback Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions.
This story will be updated.