INDIANAPOLIS – Deshaun Watson stunned the NFL with an about-face that sends him from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns.

In the blink of an eye, a 26-year old, three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season while dealing with 22 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct – criminal charges won’t be filed, but civil lawsuits are pending – is the highest-paid player in league history.

His new reported five-year contract with the Browns is for $230 million. All guaranteed.

Watson had narrowed his teams of choice to Atlanta and New Orleans Thursday evening, but reconsidered Friday. He had eliminated the Browns and Carolina Panthers.

The dramatic pirouette solved the Browns’ long-standing quarterback issues, but further muddied things for other quarterback-needy teams.

That includes the Indianapolis Colts.

Prior to Watson’s course correction, it’s believed the Colts’ top two options to replace Carson Wentz – he was traded to Washington last week, remember? – included Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston.

Winston is an unrestricted free agent and the Colts have had at least exploratory talks with his agent, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. It didn’t reach the level of discussing actual contract parameters. Winston, who’s in rehab mode after suffering a season-ending knee injury midway through last year, also is considering a return to the Saints.

Ryan is under contract with the Falcons through 2023, but all signs pointed toward him being elsewhere this season. Atlanta had been considered the frontrunner in the pursuit of Watson, which was a clear sign it was prepared to move on from their long-time franchise QB who turns 37 in May.

The Colts have an interest in acquiring Ryan, but it’s anyone’s guess whether the Falcons now will stick with their career passing leader who’ll be heading into his 15th season, or go ahead and look for a new face at the position.

The first step in facilitating Ryan’s trade somewhere occurred when he and the team agreed to push back a $7.5 million roster bonus due Friday to Tuesday. According to ESPN, that gave Ryan four more days to properly consider his options.

Any team taking on Ryan, including the Colts, would do so anticipating at least a two-year relationship. He would count $23.7 million in 2022 and $28 million in ’03. Both would represent below-market cap figures for an accomplished starter.

The Falcons, meanwhile, would be left dealing with nearly $55 in dead money from Ryan’s contract.

The obvious question: what would it take in draft pick compensation to bring Ryan to Indy?

All of that is meaningless until the Falcons reveal their intentions.

Meanwhile, the Colts sit and wait. General manager Chris Ballard was going to be patient while once again resetting at quarterback, and Watson’s decision probably ensures that.

A franchise that enjoyed and thrived with quarterback stability from 1998 with Peyton Manning and until Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement in August 2019 will have a sixth straight opening-day starter in September, and Frank Reich will roll out his fifth different starter in his five seasons as head coach.

If that’s not Ryan, perhaps it’s Winston. Or another free agent, Marcus Mariota.

One scenario that can’t be ignored in the aftermath of Watson’s decision: does that mean Ryan stays in Atlanta and Winston sticks with the Saints?

Is Baker Mayfield suddenly in the mix?

The Browns’ initial interest in Watson signaled their willingness to part ways with Mayfield, the 1st overall pick in the 2018 draft. He recently issued a thank you/farewell letter to Browns fans and requested a trade. The Colts and Seattle reportedly were two of his desired locations.

The Browns refused to allow Mayfield to talk with other teams, but that was before they acquired Watson.

The Colts brain trust – owner Jim Irsay, Ballard and Reich – realize it must regain long-term stability at the most influential position. But they might be resigned to the reality that can’t be achieved in the current quarterback landscape.

The most logical blueprint for Indy: find yet another short-term QB and select a prospect in the April draft who can be groomed as the long-term answer.

Easier said than done, but that’s the Colts’ predicament.

Winston or Mariota would be the cheapest options in that neither would require draft pick compensation.

Mayfield would cost something in terms of draft capital, but would come with serious red flags.

And let’s not forget, the Colts still have burn marks from trading for a lottery-pick quarterback with serious red flags.

Carson Wentz should be viewed as every reason not to turn to Baker Mayfield.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.