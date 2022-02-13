INDIANAPOLIS – Shortly after the Indianapolis Colts’ season hit a dead end in Jacksonville, Chris Ballard offered the offseason options regarding Carson Wentz. Everything’s on the table.

That remains the case on the heels of ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reporting Sunday Wentz’s future with the Colts is “bleak’’ and he probably will be cut or traded prior to March 18. That’s the third day of the new league year and the trigger date for an additional $7 million of Wentz’s $22 million base salary next season to become guaranteed.

The contract the Colts assumed in the February 2021 trade with Philadelphia already had $15 million of Wentz’ 2022 salary guaranteed. But keep one thing in mind: financial considerations won’t impact any decision to part ways with Wentz after one roller-coaster season. Owner Jim Irsay won’t blink at absorbing the guaranteed $15 million if the team jettisons its starting quarterback.

Those options moving forward:

Wentz returning for 2022. That’s certainly in question considering internal rumblings and non-supportive comments from Ballard and Frank Reich in the days following the season-ending loss at Jacksonville that kept the Colts out of the playoffs. That preceded a lackluster loss the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cutting Wentz after one season. That’s very possible even though it would be done without a viable replacement on the roster – neither Sam Ehlinger nor James Morgan has thrown a pass in a regular-season game – and cost the team the $15 million guaranteed portion of his 2022 salary.

Trading Wentz. That might prove difficult, even though there are a slew of quarterback-needy teams. The Colts’ decision to trade Wentz would mean two teams would have given up on him in one calendar year. And it’s questionable how much leverage Ballard would have in a trade since other teams would anticipate Indy releasing Wentz if a trade doesn’t materialize. Any team trading for him also would take on the entire $22 million base salary, which would wipe that off the Colts’ salary-cap books.

Ballard made it clear in mid-January every Wentz-related avenue would be explored during the offseason. “We’re going to evaluate and do what we think is the best thing for the team and the organization,’’ he said. “And we do that with anybody. That’s just kind of how we roll.

“We’ll look at everything. There’s solutions. Sometimes they’re not ideal, but there are solutions. Sometimes they’re long-term, sometimes they’re not. But I think we’ll look at everything.’’

The dissatisfaction with Wentz’s first year in Indy is real, and that’s especially true with Irsay. He signed off on the trade with the Eagles that added Wentz to the roster at the cost of a 2021 third-round draft pick and a 2022 first-rounder. Wentz was more than good enough over the first half of 2021, but his play deteriorated as the season unfolded.

Over the first nine games, he compiled a 100.1 passer rating, completed 63.3% of his passes, averaged 244.2 yards per game and 7.3 yards per attempt with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. But over the final eight, his rating dropped to 87.1 as he averaged 170.6 yards per game and 6.3 yards attempt with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Colts faded badly in closing losses to the Raiders and Jaguars and Wentz largely was ineffective. He completed just 58.9% percent of his passes and averaged 166.5 yards per game and 5.9 yards per attempt.

In the days after the season-ending 26-11 loss at Jacksonville, coach Frank Reich and Ballard offered tepid support of Wentz. Reich was evasive when asked whether Wentz would be his starting QB in 2022.

“We loved the team we had this year,’’ he said. “We knew everyone we brought in this year we expected to play winning football.

“Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster.’’ Ballard also declined to offer anything approaching solid support for Wentz.

“I thought Carson did some good things,’’ he said, “and there’s a lot of things he needs to do better. Our passing game has to be better.’’ Wentz’s future with the Colts probably is bleak, but nothing has been determined at this point.

