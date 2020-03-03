Edgerrin James in Canton: ‘Right where I’m supposed to be’

Edgerrin James walks and talks with Hall of Fame president David Baker (Photo By Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, Ohio – They had been here before.

But this was different.

They had known they’re part of an exclusive fraternity since that life-changing Feb. 1 in Miami.

But this was different.

“It’s sinking in more and more,’’ Edgerrin James said. “You’re studying and getting a greater appreciation for it.’’

On an overcast, rainy Monday, James and Steve Hutchinson were immersing themselves more and more into the unmistakable aura inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It really started sinking in walking in here today,’’ Hutchinson said. “This is the place. You see those busts in that quiet room. You see all the memorabilia and all the jerseys, and you go into the archives room and see all the old programs.

“That’s where it becomes real.’’

James and Hutchinson are part of the Class of 2020. That became a reality the day before Super Bowl LIV when the Selection Committee – I am a member – determined the expanded 20-member Centennial Class in recognition of the NFL’s 100-year anniversary.

There was the initial emotional rush once Hall of Fame president David Baker delivered the news. There was being part of the NFL Honors show and a welcome-to-the-club moment the following morning with current Hall of Famers in Miami for the weekend. There was having head measurements taken for the bronze bust that will reside forever in Canton and being fitted for the gold jacket and commemorative ring.

But Monday was the next phase for James and Hutchinson, and it was different.

They were given a tour of the Hall, a new residency that forever will showcase their NFL legacies. It involved a behind-the-scenes look at what they’re now a part of. At one point during the orientation process, Baker took James and Hutchinson to the stage at Tom Benson Stadium from which they’ll share their acceptance speech Aug. 8.

It was the same spot Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison stood four years ago, and Bill Polian the previous year.

“It’s a good run for the Colts,’’ James said with a smile.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It only figures to get better. Next year is Peyton Manning’s first year of eligibility, and he’s a lock. It also will be Reggie Wayne’s second year of eligibility; he was one of 15 Modern-era Finalists in February. In the pipeline are Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney.

For those keeping track at home, the Hall of Fame’s membership swelled to 346 with the Class of 2020.

And for those keeping track at home, Steve Hutchinson is No. 335 and Edgerrin James 336. Everything is done alphabetically.

“(Steve) Atwater was 327 so by the time they got to me, it was 335,’’ Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson’s daughter pointed out the significance.

“It’s funny,’’ he said. “That was the time David knocked on my door. It was 3:35 p.m. East Coast time on that Saturday.’’

James always tries to find a meaning to what otherwise is a random number.

“I’m 336. I’ve got three boys, three girls, six kids . . . 3-3-6,’’ he said. “There’s always a meaning.

“If it was 3-3-7, I would have found something.’’

Maybe a seventh kid?

“Don’t say that,’’ James said with a laugh.

The overarching meaning of everything hit James during Monday’s orientation.

He had visited the Hall of Fame on two previous occasions: for the Harrison/Dungy induction in 2016 and for Ed Reed’s last August. He wasn’t oblivious to the environment that surrounded him those times, but neither was he overwhelmed by it.

“I never paid attention to it that much,’’ he said. “I never really looked into it. Then you’re sitting in the meetings (Monday) and they’re showing you the numbers and the people. You’re like, ‘There’s only 300-and-some?’’’

That made him sit up and really pay attention.

Again, this time was different.

“The first time you walk through and you’re looking at the busts,’’ James said. “You think about what it’s all about, but it was more looking at the clock, making sure we get out of here and get there in time for their speeches and more free-lancing. You’re more into what’s going on in the city, the nightlife. You want to go hang out.

“Now, you’re starting to see what it’s all about. They have a group of people here who really care about this place. They have a whole town that embraces the whole Hall of Fame thing. It means a lot to all these people.’’

Earning a spot in the Hall of Fame was a driving force for James from the first day he pulled on his Colts’ 32 jersey.

“I said I wanted to be one of the best ever to play,’’ he said. “I always watched what everybody’s done. I always monitored everything. I always knew exactly where I was.

“Being in the Hall of Fame is something I expected. I’m right where I’m supposed to be.’’

Irsay, of course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like Harrison in 2016, James quickly asked Colts owner Jim Irsay to present him for enshrinement.

Of course he did. They share a special relationship.

“The most important thing was from the beginning he embraced me as me, you know?’’ James said. “Not once did he want me to be something else. He enjoyed me being me. When we would talk, he was always cool with me, super cool. Even when I went through the franchise-tag thing, we always had a conversation and it was with respect.’’

With James and his other players, Irsay kept priorities in order. Family always came first. Once, that came in the form of a surprise visitor.

“He had my grandma on the sidelines,’’ James said. “We’re playing the Jacksonville Jaguars and the next thing I know I see my grandma coming in in a wheel chair. Little things like that.

“When it comes to your family, he’s always like, ‘Hey, if you have anything with your family . . .’. I’m in a position of not having to say, ‘I need this or I need that.’ But to have people like that in your corner is good.’’

Irsay’s appreciation for James included presenting him a championship ring from the Colts’ 2006 Super Bowl win over Chicago. After seven decorated seasons, James left Indy and signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals during the ‘06 offseason.

“That right there was great to just even be recognized,’’ James said. “There was no hard feelings about anything because he had to do what he had to do and I did what I did.

“I’m satisfied with the way things turned out for me.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: