In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, the team takes a look at a monumental decision for the Colts franchise, breaks down preseason and joint practices, and discusses some assorted roster notes and changes.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams start off the show (2:30) with news about Colts receiver and special teams ace Ashton Dulin, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury. After that, it’s onto a discussion about the biggest Colts news of the week: Anthony Richardson is QB1 (7:05). What does this mean for Colts fans? Can AR deliver?

Plus: no end in sight for the Jonathan Taylor drama (24:34), joint practices with the Bears and JOSH DOWNS RISING (37:48), and assorted injury/roster notes (47:21).

