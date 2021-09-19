Eric Fisher in line to make Colts’ debut vs Rams; Parris Campbell out

Indianapolis Colts’ Eric Fisher watches during NFL football practice, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – The pre-game inactive list offered good and not-so-good news for the Indianapolis Colts.

Veteran left tackle Eric Fisher is in line to make his debut for the Colts this afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. He missed the opener while completing his rehab from a torn Achilles tendon.

Also, All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson (back), All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle) are active. Nelson is in line to start his 53rd consecutive game.

However, wideout Parris Campbell won’t play due to an abdominal injury sustained during Thursday’s practice. That means the Carson Wentz-led offense will be without two of its top receivers: Campbell and T.Y Hilton, who remains on the injured reserve list after undergoing neck surgery.

Along with Campbell, starting right tackle Braden Smith (foot), starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), offensive lineman Will Fries and defensive linemen Isaac Rochell and Chris Williams are inactive.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.