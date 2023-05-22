INDIANAPOLIS – The Andrew Luck issue has been resolved.

The Indianapolis Colts are satisfied the Washington Commanders did not tamper with their retired quarterback, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, who cited a league source.

The Colts have declined comment on the issue throughout the process.

The possibility of the Commanders violating the NFL’s anti-tampering policy surfaced following an ESPN story earlier this month that mentioned Washington reached out to determine whether Luck, who retired in 2019, had an interest in resuming his career.

The Colts still own Luck’s rights, and the team contacted the league to determine if the Commanders had violated the anti-tampering policy. Punishment can include loss of draft picks and hefty fines.

Owner Jim Irsay issued a strong warning to any team interested in his former quarterback with a May 7 tweet.

“If any NFL team attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him) . . . to play for their Franchise . . . it would be a clear violation of the League’s Tampering Policy,’’ he posted on his Twitter account.

In other words: Hands off.

According to ESPN, a league inquiry revealed the Commanders didn’t speak with Luck or anyone closely connected to him.