Focused offseason prepared Colts’ Tyquan Lewis for pivotal third season

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyquan Lewis’ body has betrayed him.

There was an injury to his right foot during the 2018 training camp that resulted in the Indianapolis Colts’ prized second-round draft pick – 64th overall – spending the first eight games of his rookie season on the injured reserve list.

And there was a right ankle issue sustained against Atlanta in week 3 of last season that essentially derailed year 2. The injury kept him out of practice for three weeks, and when he was cleared for work, he was ruled a healthy “scratch’’ for two games.

Lewis’ availability has consisted of 17 games and six starts – he’s contributed 18 tackles and 2 sacks – and forced him to do some serious soul-searching during the offseason.

“The last two years dealing with injuries and a lot of things mentally, it has a huge impact on your thought process and the way you think and just your interaction with a lot of things,’’ Lewis said Tuesday on a Zoom conference call.

“This offseason, I didn’t just work on my body.’’

It was a body-and-mind experience.

“I worked on a lot of things, mentally as well,’’ Lewis said. “I would write quotes down for myself. I would write down my thoughts, just thinking of the ways I could improve myself as a person as well as a player.

“I want to seize every opportunity that presents itself. Just having that mindset that sometimes people forget that foundation. You have to go back and think about all the things that helped you get to this moment. You’ve got to go back and re-do it. You’ve got to re-lay that foundation: ‘This is who I am. This is what I thrive off of. This is who made me.’

“That’s basically what I did.’’

When Chris Ballard invested one of his four 2018 second-round picks on the Ohio State defensive lineman, the athletic lure was obvious. Lewis is 6-3, 277 pounds. He’s quick, powerful. He can play the coveted 3-techique, or move to end.

But the injuries, subsequent rehab and time away from the practice and playing field took their toll. It’s not a stretch to assume his confidence took a hit.

As Ballard addressed the Colts’ 7-9 season, he was asked about Lewis.

“I need to see more,’’ he said.

Ballard and Lewis had a long talk before players scattered for the offseason.

“What I told Tyquan was this is a big year for him,’’ Ballard said. “We’re going to expect him to come in and really show what we think his talent level is.’’

The message resonated. Lewis realized he needed to work on the entire package, top to bottom and everything in between.

“I mean, that was the biggest thing, just working on myself as a human,’’ he said. “This offseason gave me a lot of time to reflect on my body and things like that. Just doing the right things, eating right.

“This is definitely the best I’ve felt.’’

We’re only two days into padded practices, but Lewis consistently has made plays. Tuesday, he shed a block on the right side of the defense, burst into the backfield and wrapped up rookie running back Jonathan Taylor for a sizable loss.

Getting off to a fast start was one of Lewis’ main objectives.

“Definitely,’’ he said. “Nobody works hard just to be average. At least I know I don’t. We put in all this work in the offseason, and you want to come out and display what you can do. That’s what this league is all about, just coming out and playing hard and playing fast and physical and making plays.

“It’s entertaining. It makes me feel good. It makes everyone around you feel good.’’

Lewis finds himself at something of a crossroads at this early juncture of his career. During the offseason, the Colts added tackles DeForest Buckner (trade with San Francisco) and Sheldon Day (free agent from the Niners), and drafted Robert Windsor in the sixth-round of the draft.

That reinforced a d-line room that already featured Justin Houston, Denico Autry, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad and others.

“I just feel like every day everyone is competing for something,’’ Lewis said. “It’s just all a competition. Somebody is going to beat someone out each and every day. You’ve just got to come to work and show up prepared for anything.

“You don’t get but so many opportunities at this. You only get one chance in life at a moment like this. I really want to capitalize each and every moment I have. This is definitely that year where I really have to show who I am, not just for me but for this team.’’

