INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Herrod’s post-NFL accolades continue to grow.

The former Indianapolis Colts’ standout middle linebacker is part of the Mississippi Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The Ole Miss product will be enshrined during ceremonies next summer in Jackson, Mississippi.

Herrod, 56 and a native of Birmingham, Alabama, already is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Ole Miss Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2013, he was selected as an SEC football legend while in 1993 he was part of the Ole Miss Team of the Century.

Herrod led Ole Miss in tackles three of his four seasons as a starter and still holds school records for tackles in a game (28), a season (168) and a career (528).

The Colts selected Herrod in the ninth round of the 1988 draft (243rd overall) and he would quickly establish himself as a defensive cornerstone. He appeared in 143 games, with 123 starts, in 10 seasons with the team. He spent the 1997 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

When he retired after the 1998 season, the Colts had credited Herrod with a franchise-record 1,344 tackles. He piled up at least 131 in eight straight seasons, including 200 in 1994 and 186 in ’95. He posted double-digit tackles in 72 games.

In 1998, Herrod’s teammates selected him recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award for overcoming adversity.