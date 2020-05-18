Former Colts linebacker Antonio Morrison accused of punching deputy at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS – A former Indianapolis Colts linebacker is behind bars facing possible criminal charges in Marion County.

Prosecutors claim Antonio Morrison, 25, assaulted a security officer in addition to felony intimidation charges already filed for a different case in Hamilton County.

For two years, after being drafted in the 4th round, Morrison suited up as an inside linebacker for the Colts before being traded.

On May 10, Carmel police and fire crews were called to Morrison’s home and found smoke coming out the windows.

Morrison allegedly told police he burnt some food but refused to come outside.

The next day, Morrison was taken to the behavioral health unit at Community Hospital for evaluation.

An affidavit claims Morrison threatened nurses and assaulted security officers, but Morrison’s neighbors describe erratic behavior dating back years.

In fact, the upstairs windows of Morrison’s home have all been covered in paint.

For more than two weeks before the fire that damaged his apartment, Carmel police took multiple reports of Morrison threatening to kill his neighbors.

Morrison’s family believes football may be to blame for that erratic behavior.

According to court records in Hamilton County, Morrison’s father told police, “He believes he suffered from a concussion playing football three years ago,” and the NFL paid to have his girlfriend and two kids “relocate to Florida due to violent behavior displayed by Antonio.”

“There’s no question someone’s behavior short-term and long-term can be affected by concussive and sub-concussive hits,” said professor Eric Nauman with Purdue Neurotrauma Group.

Professor Nauman doesn’t have any information on Morrison’s case but has studied head trauma in football players for years and insists repeated brain injuries suffered on the gridiron can alter someone’s personality.

“What we found is that even if you aren’t diagnosed with concussions, your brain changes dramatically,” explained Nauman. “Hit after hit after hit tends to accumulate and changes the way your brain functions.”

Morrison is in custody for a possible charge of battery in Marion County. He’s due in court Tuesday morning.

Related Content Officials: Standoff in Carmel ends with no criminal charges