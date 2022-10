INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley spends his retirement from playing talking sports on 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver.

Stokley played with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in both Indianapolis and Denver, helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI.

Chris Widlic talked with Stokley about what it was like to play with Manning and what No. 18’s legacy is in his second NFL home.