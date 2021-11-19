Former FOX59 sports reporter, traffic anchor gives insight into new role as Colts reporter, host, producer

INDIANAPOLIS – Current Indianapolis Colts reporter, host, and producer Larra Overton is giving a behind-the-scenes look at what all goes into the role.

Chances are, if you’ve watched Colt’s coverage, or listened to it on the radio, or if you’re a longtime viewer of FOX59, you’ve seen or heard Overton.

She gets to the stadium four hours early on game days, but her work extends well beyond just what we see at Lucas Oil.

From the sidelines to the studio, Larra Overton knows the Colts inside and out.

“I’m just as big of a fan as you are so I promise that I am rooting likely as hard as you are, but I am trying to keep it contained on the sidelines,” said Overton.

Before every game, she starts off, by interviewing Head Coach Frank Reich to get the fans those last-minute tidbits straight from the top source.

“We go over any roster moves that have been made, key matchups for game day.”

During the game, she does sideline reporting.

“My job is to give greater context. What’s the emotion like? What’s the energy down there? What’s their reaction on the field?”

She says game day is the highlight of her week, but she also works full time to prepare by producing other content for the team.

“Everything you see the Colts putting out, from a social media, digital perspective: Colts.com, Colts YouTube, all of those things.”

It was her time spent at FOX59 news that helped prepare her. She worked in the sports department covering the Colts and other events.

“Working in sports each and every day, honed my skills not only as a reporter covering football but producing, getting better as a writer, editing.”

Before that, she covered traffic for the FOX59 Morning Show, which she says taught her the most about being on her toes.

“And that’s exactly what I’m doing now. If I’m providing an injury report on the sidelines, I can think about, ‘Here’s the injury information, but here’s how it also impacts the game plan for the team and the remainder of the game.”

All things she says make her better at her job, and helps give a better experience to the fans.

“It is a responsibility that I have to be sure that I am delivering the fans the best coverage, the best content, the best information on their team, each and every game day.”

This is Larra’s third season with the Colts. While they may still be figuring out the best practices with new COVID protocols, she says things keep trending better and better.