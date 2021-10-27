Franchise record 79-yard punt vs. 49ers earns Colts’ Sanchez AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

For the second time this season and his career, Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In a rain-soaked Sunday night game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sanchez punted six times for 273 yards (45.5 avg./38.7 net avg.), pinning two of them inside the 20-yard line.

He also had the longest punt in Colts franchise history, booting a 79-yarder in the second quarter (Sanchez did have a little help from returner Brandon Aiyuk, who kicked the ball during his attempted return). The punt is also the second-longest in the NFL this season.

The Colts beat San Francisco 30-18.

Sanchez is the first Indianapolis Colts player to earn multiple AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season since Adam Vinatieri did it in Weeks 11 and 17 of the 2013 season.

The league previously recognized Sanchez for his exceptional game in Week 4 against the Dolphins. In that contest, he had four punts for 200 yards, including a long of 57, and pinned two of the kicks inside the 20-yard line.