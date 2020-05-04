Frank Reich, Colts making most of offseason ground rules

INDIANAPOLIS – This is taking social distancing to the extreme.

NFL facilities across the country have been shuttered since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and state/local stay-at-home restrictions. That’s resulted in teams holding their offseason workout programs on a virtual platform.

The labor agreement allows teams to meet with players four times a week with a maximum of four hours per day. Frank Reich and his Indianapolis Colts staff have allotted two hours each day for monitored workouts.

Reich is encouraging players to go above and beyond. In a few instances, that means long-distance competition between teammates.

“Guys using Zoom or FaceTime-ing with each other,’’ Reich said Monday in a Zoom conference call. “One guy’s running at one field and another guy’s running in another city at the start of each rep they do. In between reps, a quick word.

“I think we’re trying to have some fun with it.’’

Such is the NFL’s offseason workout program until players are allowed to return to their team’s headquarters, and no one has any idea when that might be. The league is expected to release the preseason and regular season schedule for 2020, but there’s no assurance we’ll be back to anything resembling normalcy in August or September.

Will there be a normal training camp? Might the preseason be trimmed? Could the NFL be forced to pare down the 16-game regular season?

Again, no one knows.

For now, Zoom’s linking Reich, coordinators Nick Sirianni, Matt Eberflus and Bubba Ventrone and the rest of the staff to their 90 players.

“We’re getting a ton done,’’ Reich said. “This has been extremely productive. We don’t get the camaraderie to the same level, but we even work at that in the ways that we can. From an installation, our coaches are doing a phenomenal job.’’

Interaction is important.

“We always tell the players these meetings are only going to be as good as they are engaged in the meeting,’’ Reich said. “It’s been two weeks and I can just tell you they’ve been incredibly productive.’’

Reich and Sirianni are immersed in installing the offense. Ditto, Eberflus with the defense and Bubba Ventrone with special teams.

After two hours with coaches, players concentrate on their team-led workouts.

“Just continuing to instruct and teach the guys on the physical aspect of the game, whether it be nutrition, something in strength training,’’ Reich said, adding director of sports performance Rusty Jones and his staff “take a half hour and just teach the guys, let them take notes and just stay on top of things.’’

Reich is quick to offer motivation, wherever he finds it. To monitor workouts, the team has players wear heart-rate monitors. Everything is logged and quickly plugged into the Colts’ system, resulting in individualized charts.

Reich frequently asks to evaluate the charts.

“I want to see those,’’ he said. “This isn’t, ‘Hey, I’m watching you.’ This is, ‘Hey, I’m interested in you.’

“You guys know me. I’m a little bit of a numbers guy. I like to see these charts and I’ll show them to the team.’’

Last week, he shared a snippet of guard Mark Glowinski’s workout chart. It involved a running drill, and various colors on a player’s chart reflect the level of a player’s fitness.

“We talked about when you get into that 90 percent of your max heart rate, what that means,’’ Reich said. “That shows up red on your chart. We talk about the advantages of that.

“Really, the technology that we have can in some ways hold us accountable. Yeah, we’re holding them accountable, but I’m assuming the guys want to do this. The guys want to get into the red, so to speak. That’s what we’ve been talking about with them . . . ‘Hey, get into the red because there things that happen in your body that only happen when you get there.’’’

One of the obvious disadvantages of the virtual workouts is the absence on on-field work. For the foreseeable future, there is no hands-on direction, no OTAs, no minicamps. That’s especially critical with new players to the roster.

That includes the nine draft picks and 10 undrafted rookies. And that includes veteran newcomers: Philip Rivers, DeForest Buckner, Sheldon Day, Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie, Rosie Nix, Trey Burton.

Rivers is new to the team, but he’s not new to Reich’s system. They spent time together with Chargers, as did Sirianni.

Rivers has not been shy about speaking up.

“He’s the quarterback. Our quarterbacks have a lot of input,’’ Reich said. “Now hey, there’s no question who is running the meeting. Nick runs those meetings. I am in most of the quarterback meetings; Marcus (Brady, position coach) does a great job. We are installing the offense, but our ears are always open to what the quarterbacks have to say, really what all of our players have to say.

“Philip, just because of our existing relationship with Nick and I, it’s literally like riding a bike. A very quick re-acclimating to that. We know what Philip likes. Philip kind of knows how we think. But at the same time, we’ve brought some new things, he’s brought some new things.

“It’s been exciting to hear some of the things that he’s learned over the last few years and he’s been equally as eager to hear kind of what we’ve learned over the last few years as well.’’

