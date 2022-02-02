Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 194 ‘Addressing Defensive End’

INDIANAPOLIS — We begin our offseason positional breakdown series by taking a look at how the Indianapolis Colts can make improvements at defensive end, an area that was lacking in 2021.

On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins kick off the show with news around the league, including the retirement of longtime Colts rival Tom Brady, Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL (8:41) and Washington’s new team name (17:32).

The gang then highlights prospects to keep tabs on at the Senior Bowl (21:26), discusses Indy’s search for a new defensive coordinator (27:46) and examines how the Colts might upgrade defensive end through free agency and/or the draft (37:28).

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses what moves the Colts need to make this offseason.