Free agents signings hope to bolster Colts defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts' defense looks like it could pose a bigger threat next season.

Last week, the team signed three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Sheldon Day, an Indianapolis native.

Day played for Warren Central High School and was runner-up for Indiana Mister Football in 2011.

Day took his talents to the University of Notre Dame, where he played all four years before getting drafted in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

Fast forward four years, Day is happy to be home.

“Everybody was ecstatic. It was crazy. Everybody was, ‘I can’t believe you’re finally coming home.’ Everybody would always drop in, ‘You know, one day you’re going to play for the Colts. You know, one day you’re going to have to come here and play.’ Just to have that support is crazy,” he said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Day told media on Monday he was a die-hard Colts fan growing up and would rush home to watch Indy’s all-time greats.

“Oh man, Sundays were Colts days. Every Sunday after church we tried to rush home and beat the church traffic to make sure we got home to watch the Colts game,” Day said. “I love Peyton, I love Edgerrin, I love Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis. Wow.

"Oh, we’re going to go with GB, Gary Brackett. He was underrated, undersized linebacker, and he really held that unit together. He was a special player for sure.”

Rhodes adds talent and experience to the Colts' secondary. The cornerback was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 and was elected to the Pro Bowl three of the last four seasons.

After seven seasons in Minneapolis, he is looking for a fresh start in Indianapolis.

“You have to be on your best game. You have to prove yourself each and every week, each and every year,” Rhodes said. “Every week is a new year. Every year’s a new year. No matter what you did last year or the year before, it’s all about what you’re doing this year.”

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.