INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the Rooney Rule not applying to the hiring of an interim head coach, the Fritz Pollard Alliance will look into the Indianapolis Colts’ naming Jeff Saturday to that position last week.

In a statement released Thursday, the FPA said it “has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with the NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim head coach.’’

Colts owner Jim Irsay fired head coach Frank Reich Nov. 7 and replaced him with Saturday. The long-time franchise icon was a paid consultant with the team and an ESPN analyst.

He was the only individual considered as interim coach.

“It lines up with the Rooney Rule,’’ Irsay said. “At the end of the season, there will be a full process of reviewing a permanent head coach. We will have an interview process and go from there. This is for eight games and hopefully more.’’

Irsay later added, “We’re following the Rooney Rule to a ‘T’. I really look forward to the interview process at the end of the season.’’

Shortly after Saturday was named interim coach, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk.com the Rooney Rule “does not apply to an interim head coach during the season. It does apply after the conclusion of the team’s season. The club would have to fulfill the rule before hiring a full-time coach.’’

It’s apparent the Fritz Pollard Alliance hopes to have the Rooney Rule adjusted to where it also applies to the hiring of an interim head coach.

The league adopted the Rooney Rule in 2003 – it was named after Dan Rooney, the late owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers – to address the historically low number of minorities in head coaching positions. The original policy required every team with a head coaching vacancy to interview at least one minority candidate before making a new hire.

The Colts have been at the forefront in minority head coaching hiring. Irsay named Tony Dungy head coach in 2002. When Dungy retired after the ’08 season, Jim Caldwell replaced him.

