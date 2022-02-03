From track-less high school track star to the NFL, Jonathan Taylor’s pro journey started in New Jersey

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

INDIANAPOLIS – A unanimous All-Pro this season, Jonathan Taylor’s path to the NFL began in the small South Jersey town of Salem.

“There are a lot of generational families in the city,” explains Salem High School principal John Mulhorn. “Lotta the same people know each other, people pull for each other. It’s a really neat place.”

“We went to church and I watched Jonathan grow up,” adds Salem High head football coach Montrey Wright. “From him growing up and me graduating college, I wound up being Jonathan’s coach.

“He was a specimen. One the field, he stood out a lot.”

Taylor’s 2,815 rushing yards his senior year at Salem High set a modern era New Jersey state record. Though his football achievements are notable, he may be even more accomplished on the track, as back-to-back New Jersey champion in the 100 meter dash.

Oh, and he did that without a track at his high school for practice.

“For Jon to be able to accomplish what he accomplished by running sprints in front of the school, on the football field, yeah, it was just incredible,” remembers Mulhorn.

Just as incredible to anyone watching back then was a 215 pound, muscular Taylor lining up against much, let’s say aerodynamic, competition, and blowing past them to the finish line in race after race.

“Oh, he stood out,” chuckles Wright. “A kid who invested in track had an article in the paper and said, ‘I’m not losing to a football player.’ Jonathan, we spoke about it… and he went out there and he shocked everybody not just by winning the race, but by running like a 10.4. I mean, that was just different.”

Taylor’s differences from your typical high school athlete extended beyond the field of play.

“When he was the fastest kid in the state, when he was breaking rushing records, when he was doing a great job for us on the field and in the classroom, he was always extremely humble,” says Mulhorn. “To see him have the success at Wisconsin and now with the Colts and be the same young man makes me extremely proud.”

Even now, as Taylor is breaking long-standing rushing records with the Colts, his humility remains, virtually refusing to talk about himself and his accomplishments, always passing credit to others. Is there a secret to getting him to open up in that area?

“Good luck,” laughs Wright.