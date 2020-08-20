Get an inside look at Colts training camp Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Here’s your chance to get inside the huddle.

FOX59’s Blue Zone Colts Training Camp special airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. The show gives you a first-hand look at what players and coaches expect as they ramp up for the 2020 NFL season.

Show highlights include:

Everything you need to know about the new man leading the Indianapolis Colts offense, quarterback Philip Rivers

An introduction to this year’s rookie class

A one-on-one interview with Colts running back Nyheim Hines

Colts insider Stephen Holder in studio

The show is hosted by FOX59 Sports Anchor Chris Hagan and CBS4 Indy Sports Anchor Chris Widlic, with stories from sports reporters Dave Griffiths and JoJo Gentry.

The Colts season officially begins September 13 with a 1 p.m. road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The first home game on the 20th is a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Preseason games have been canceled for every NFL team.

As of right now, the Colts are planning to allow fans at 25% capacity to home games.

Click here for all the latest Colts news from FOX59.