How Buffalo Bills’ new vaccine requirement impacts Colts fans

An exterior view of Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

INDIANAPOLIS — All fans age 12 and older will now have to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend games at Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium.

Officials with the Bills said negative COVID-19 test results will not be accepted for entry into Highmark Stadium, and no exceptions will be made to the vaccine requirement.

An update on the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium.



Everything you need to know: https://t.co/usrOdup3iT pic.twitter.com/ovSgUdNPMS — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 14, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Bills on November 21 at Highmark Stadium.

Steve Campbell, vice president of communications for the Colts, said the team keeps tabs on every NFL team’s COVID-19 protocols across the country. Campbell said the Bills are one of a handful of teams and stadiums requiring proof or a negative test.

“Most of the decisions that are being made at these stadiums are being made at the direction of, or in consultation with, local health departments,” said Campbell. “We’ll stay in contact with our local health department and work with them on the best ways to keep people safe and healthy throughout the season.”

Businesses, venues and sporting teams are not required to implement COVID-19 safety precautions under current Marion County guidelines. Campbell said the Colts organization continues to follow that guidance from local health officials.

“We’re in constant contact with the Marion County Health Department, and we really take our lead from the good folks over there because they’ve been working tirelessly on this for almost two years now,” said Campbell.

This past Saturday, the Colts hosted their first sold-out, full-capacity game in nearly two years at Lucas Oil Stadium. Under current county guidelines, temperature checks and proof of vaccination are not required to enter. As for masks, representatives with the Colts are strongly recommending them but not requiring them.

In a statement from Curt Brantingham, Marion County Public Health Department’s public information coordinator, county health officials say those guidelines are not changing as of now.

MCPHD continues to review COVID-19 data, its impact in the community, and discuss guidance with those who seek our input. There are currently no public health orders in Marion County requiring certain protocol for businesses or events due to COVID-19. This virus is unpredictable, so it’s hard to determine how future guidance might change. The health department will continue to provide its public health recommendations and expertise to the Colts, Pacers and other sporting events as needed to help protect the community from COVID-19. The health department continues to emphasize CDC guidance that recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, even for those who are fully vaccinated, in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission – such as Marion County. Also, people are urged to stay home if they feel sick. And, of course, the health department strongly recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for people age 12 and older. Curt Brantingham

Colts fans headed to New York for the Nov 21 game against the Buffalo Bills can transfer, resell or donate their tickets. For more information, click here.