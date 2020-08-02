Howard Mudd faces more surgery following motorcycle accident

Offensive line coach Howard Mudd of the Indianapolis Colts looks on while facing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 25, 2004 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Howard Mudd remains in ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and faces additional surgery following a serious motorcycle accident.

The long-time Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach and avid biker was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and spine following an accident on Wednesday. He underwent surgery to address the pelvis injury (external fixator) Saturday, but doctors delayed the spinal procedure.

Kim Spilker, a friend of the Mudds, shared a text she received from Shirley, Howard’s wife, on a CaringBridge website.

In part, Shirley shared, “Docs will regroup & try to determine how best to proceed. He’s awake off and on. Thank you, everyone, for thoughts & prayers.’’

Mudd, 78, spent more than five decades in the NFL as a player and coach.

Locally, he established himself as one of the premier assistant coaches in Colts’ history. He was their offensive line coach from 1998-2009, and returned for a brief stint in 2019.

During his first stint with the Colts, Mudd was part of an offense that led the franchise to rare success. It reached the Super Bowl twice and defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI after the 2006 season.

Few people remember Mudd was a top-end offensive lineman before turning to coaching. He was a ninth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 1964 who would be named to three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams and the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade team.

