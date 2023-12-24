INDIANAPOLIS – Everybody remembers their favorite holiday gift they’ve ever received, but what about the worst one.
Chris Hagan asks Colts’ players that very question in this week’s “Huddle up with Hagan.”
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
Posted:
Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS – Everybody remembers their favorite holiday gift they’ve ever received, but what about the worst one.
Chris Hagan asks Colts’ players that very question in this week’s “Huddle up with Hagan.”